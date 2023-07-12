RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmonders looking for a fun event this summer are in luck: The RVA Duck Race and Festival of Inclusion will return to Richmond in August.

The festival, which will be sensory-friendly, will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5, at Brown’s Island located at S 7th St. The festival will be held by the Autism Society of Central Virginia (ASCV).

You can purchase a rubber duck for entry in the RVA Duck Race for the chance to win exciting prizes, including the $10,000 grand prize sponsored by Fas Mart.

Rubber ducks will also be sold online leading up to the event. Then, watch the rubber ducks as they float merrily along the canal toward the finish line and on their way to earn you a potential prize!

Proceeds from the RVA Duck Race support the local programming and services provided by the ASCV.

The Festival of Inclusion is “a sensory-friendly festival designed to include and accommodate individuals with autism and other developmental disabilities,” according to the ASCV.

The festival will include music, family activity zones, vendors, food and more.