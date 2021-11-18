RVA Illuminates returns in person to kick off the holiday season

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Join the 8News evening anchors and tons of other Richmonders for the annual RVA Illuminates at Kanawha Plaza on Canal Street. This year’s event is in person again after a virtual event in 2020.

The event starts at 5:45 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3 and the lights will come on at 6 p.m.

The whole downtown skyline will be lit up for the first time this holiday season.

The event will include performances from the Richmond Police Department Band and DJ Lonnie B. Deanna Albritton and Eric Phillips from 8News will be there too along with Kobe Fargo from 103.7 Your Variety.

“We are excited to be able to bring back this event in person this year and continue the holiday tradition of lighting up Richmond,” said Chris Frelke, Director of The Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities.

Right down the road people can go to Shockoe Illuminates at the 17th Street Market from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. to do holiday shopping, listen to carolers and see the skyline lighting.