RVA Illuminates rings in the holiday season

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It only happens once a year- RVA Illuminates kicked off the 2021 holiday season by lighting up the Richmond skyline at 6 p.m. Friday night.

8News anchors Deanna Allbrittin and Eric Phillips, meteorologists Matt Dinardo and John Bernier and sports anchor Natalie Kalibat were all downtown to celebrate the holiday season.





Kelli Lemon and DJ Lonnie B kept the music going and morale high, as a crowd of cheery onlookers happily danced and sang along to holiday tunes, waiting for the lighting to take place.

Mariah Carey rings in RVA Illuminates 2021.🎄@8NEWS pic.twitter.com/u52A4r8UFY — Tyler Thrasher (@TylerJThrasher) December 3, 2021

Mayor Levar Stoney joined in the celebration, and when the countdown hit zero, he hit the button that flips the switch on string lights decorating prominent Richmond skyline buildings and holiday décor placed around Kanawha Plaza.

The event hosted an array of food trucks, as well as a kids craft corner. RVA Illuminates Christmas tree ornaments were also available.

This was the first year that 8News was able to pilot a drone in the event, capturing the twinkling lights and celebrations live from 300 feet overhead.