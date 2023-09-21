RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Richmond will have to wait a little longer for its biggest LGBTQ+ celebration at Brown’s Island this year.

RVA PrideFest 2023 has been delayed, according to an announcement on the event’s official Facebook page. The event was originally scheduled to begin at 12 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23.

“Our decision comes after thoughtful consideration and consultation with meteorologists, event planning experts, and our valued stakeholders,” the Facebook post reads. “We are actively exploring alternatives to reschedule Pridefest this year.”

Weather forecasts are currently predicting heavy rainfall this weekend with the potential for gusty winds reaching 40 mph. Organizers said that such conditions would be both uncomfortable and dangerous for visitors and staff.

Other Pride Weekend events are still scheduled to go ahead as planned.

Pride After Dark will take place on Friday, Sept. 22, with doors opening at 8 p.m. Ticket prices range from $20 to $25 depending on how early they are purchased.

PrideFest Weekend Closing Concert will also go ahead on Sunday, Sept. 24, featuring performances from Tegan and Sara at the National. Tickets are available online.

“We are just as disappointed as you may be about this decision. In moments like this we show that we are stronger together,” the announcement concludes. “We are committed to finding ways for Greater Richmond to celebrate its LGBTQ+ community in the weeks ahead. Please stay tuned to our social media and website for more information.”