RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond’s biggest LGBTQ+ celebration is returning to Brown’s Island this September.

RVA PrideFest 2023 takes place at Brown’s Island from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23. The event is free to attend and open to all ages.

The event will feature live music on two stages, as well as activities, food, drinks and more than 120 vendors.

For the second year, the McShin Foundation will sponsor a sober space with special mocktails and other non-alcoholic beverages for attendees who don’t drink.