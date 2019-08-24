‘RVA SplashFEST’ is coming

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Remember the three Virginia Commonwealth University graduates who challenged cities with water guns? They are now trying to break a world record!

‘RVA SplashFEST’ is an event organized by ‘Get up and Get it.’ The group is trying to break the world record for the largest water gun fight. According to the group, the current record is 3,875 people so they are aiming for 5,000 people to attend the event.

The VCU grads went viral earlier this year after their #watergunchallange videos reached over 70 million views.

We are going to break the WORLD RECORD for the largest water gun fight in history!



RVA SPLASHFEST

SEPT 21



WE WANT YOU THERE pic.twitter.com/Ai93xS0zqg — Josh Roth #WaterGunChallenge🔫 (@_jRoth) August 23, 2019

There will be music, food, and vendors at the event scheduled for Sept. 21 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. The event is family-friendly.

A location has not been released, but it will be announced on Wednesday. You can RSVP for free to the event by clicking here.