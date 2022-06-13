RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A mobile food market in Richmond received a state grant this week to purchase new food carts to help reach underserved communities.

The $20,000 grant is part of the Agriculture and Forestry Industry Development (AFID) Fund, which was established under former governor Ralph Northam in 2021, and goes to support “meat processing, grain milling, oyster production, food and beverage, and shepherding” across the commonwealth.

In Richmond, the grant recipient was RVA Street Foodies, a local community business that brings food carts to local communities with limited access to fresh food. A key part of the business is that its food is SNAP eligible.

“It is through innovative partnerships like these, where the private and public sectors come together to identify and address critical needs, that we can keep the Commonwealth moving forward,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.

According to a press release from the governor’s office, the grant will go to purchase additional food carts to “reach targeted underserved communities to offer fresh fruits and vegetables sourced from Virginia farmers.”