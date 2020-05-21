RVAHistoryHunt: Local museums offering physically distanced, digital scavenger hunts

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A physically distanced and digital scavenger hunt will be available across the Richmond region on Sunday, which is also National Scavenger Hunt Day!

#RVAHistoryHunt will kick off this weekend for families and friends looking to explore Richmond’s culture in a new way.

“We’re thrilled to be working on this project with so many important Richmond institutions,” Valentine Director Bill Martin said. “Everyone deserves to feel that they can still engage with history and culture even with the limitations of social distancing.”

Two scavenger hunts are available — one physical and the other is completely digital.

Physical Scavenger Hunt: All you have to do is download the bingo card below and walk or drive around Richmond locating objects at participating museums. When you find the item, snap a photo and post it to your social media using the hashtag ‘#RVAHistoryHunt’

Digital Scavenger Hunt: Access the digital hunt here and once you have found all the items, submit your form!

When you finish either of the scavenger hunts, you will be entered to win museum shop discounts and items from participating locations.

The #RVAHistoryHunt will run from May 24 through August 23. Click here for more information.