RVA’s Black Farmers Market secures spot at 17th Street Farmer’s Market

RVA’s Black Farmer’s Market at 17th Street Market will take place on the following Sundays: October 18th, November 15th and November 29th from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — After having much success, RVA’s Black Farmers Market will be hosting their market downtown at the historic 17th Street Farmer’s Market on Sundays.

“After seeing a surplus of gardening, creating, and innovation during these trying times, the Black Farmer’s Market stands as a reminder of resilience and will to survive and share through adversity,” RVA’s Black Farmers Market creator Navi Johnson said.

RVA’s Black Farmers Market creates a space for African American creators, crafters, farmers, and growers to show Richmond their talents. This market allows people to sell or trade their goods.

The event grew out of the pandemic and hosts their home event every third Saturday of the month at The Way of The Lord Fellowship on 1700 Blair Street.

https://www.instagram.com/rvablackfarmersmarket/

“Vendors consist of local bakers, designers, produce and agricultural growers, art, jewelry makers, and more,” RVA’s Black Farmers Market creator Navi Johnson said. “Black innovators are doing amazing things, and we want to make sure they get the recognition they deserve.”

RVA’s Black Farmer’s Market at 17th Street Market will take place on the following Sundays: October 18th, November 15th and November 29th from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

If you would like to become a vendor or are an African-American farmer or grower, contact Navi Johnson at vthewriterpress@gmail.com.