Salvation Army headquarters could be on the move in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Salvation Army could be moving its headquarters to Chamberlayne Parkway, a move that may not be welcomed by some businesses in the area.

In addition to office space, there would be a group home, shelter and a 36-bed cold weather shelter. But nearby businesses think this could negatively impact the area and stop future investments.

The news comes despite a report released last year saying that would not happen.

“We have to be in the business of lifting people up, and not writing people off. We have a choice to be part of the solution, and not a part of the problem,” said Mayor Levar Stoney.

Councilman Chris Hilbert weighed in, telling 8News: “I don’t think this is a case of people not being compassionate for people that are homeless and that have addictions and or mental health problems. But this is just not the right location.”

A proposed city council ordinance would rezone the building on Chamberlayne Parkway.

The issue will be discussed at a meeting on Jan. 13.

