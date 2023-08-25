RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Following the recent merger of Stone Brewing and Sapporo USA, the company’s Richmond brewery location is undergoing a $40 million expansion project.

According to a release from the company, 12 new 1,000-barrel fermentation tanks are being installed as part of the expansion.

“The tanks journeyed up the James River by barge and are now being placed via crane on the cellar roof of the brewery,” the release reads.

Stone Brewing — the counrty’s seventh-largest craft brewery — was acquired by Sapporo USA — the country’s largest Asian import beer — on Sept. 1, 2022.

(Photo courtesy of Sapporo-Stone Brewing)

Sapporo-Stone is reportedly expected to craft 700,000 barrels — across its Richmond and California locations — by the end of next year.