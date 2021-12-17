Saturday is the last chance for Richmond families to pick up winter break meals

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Every Richmond Public Schools student is eligible for up to 10 days of meals to take home with them over winter break.

The school district said they have 4,000 5-day meal kits and each student is able to take two home with them.

The meal kits are packed with breakfast snacks, lunches and milk to make up for school day meals that kids will be missing over the holidays.

Meals were distributed on Friday and will be available again on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the following schools:

Thomas H. Henderson Middle, located at 4319 Old Brook Road, Richmond, Va

Broad Rock Elementary, located at 4615 Ferguson Lane, Richmond, Va

Cardinal Elementary, located at 1745 Catalina Drive, Richmond, Va

Martin Luther King, Jr. Middle, located at 1000 Mosby Street, Richmond, Va

If the school district does not distribute all 4,000 meals they will be donated to families with unstable living conditions or to Richmond area nonprofits.

“No child should have to worry about where their next meal is going to come from,” said Superintendent Jason Kamras, “especially not during the holidays.”

RPS has more winter break information on their website.