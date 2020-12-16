Save Robert Green: Group demands release of longtime Virginia prisoner

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A group is demanding the release of longtime Virginia prisoner Robert Green, who is currently serving a 35-year sentence.

Green, already behind bars for two decades, was incarcerated for various charges, including breaking and entering and wounding a police officer.

Held at the grounds of a former holding facility in Richmond Wednesday afternoon, a coalition named ‘Save Robert Green’ says his 35-year sentence “does not” fit the crimes, adding that the prisoner should be released “immediately.”

“Governor’s mercy is our only hope,” said Dr. Madeline McClenney, President & founder of Exodus Foundation. “If Virginia is for Lovers, then do justice and love mercy. If Virginia is for Lovers, then have compassion on Robert “Wize” Green. If Virginia is for Lovers, love the family members who are crying themselves to sleep every night.”

The group argues that none of Green’s crimes resulted in serious injury of death.