RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Marshal, a ten-year-old male Appaloosa and Percheron mix, is the newest member of the Richmond Police Department. Today, Marshal had the opportunity to start off his week by going out and meeting the public that he serves.

At just over 15 hands, Marshal is about five feet tall from the ground to the base of where his neck meets his back.







“We got him from North Carolina. He has been doing outstanding in his training, getting used to all the streets and activity going on associated with the cities,” said Mounted Officer O’Connell during an introductory video for Marshal on social media.

O’Connell said Marshal works very well with others, loves to be pet and isn’t afraid of other pets, making him a great addition to the public-facing role he will play.

“His primary job is going to patrol,” O’Connell explained.





According to O’Connell, the public will see Marshal most often out on patrols at events and assignments such as the Christmas and Thanksgiving parades.

“If you see us out, feel free to come by and say hello and make sure to give Marshal some love,” O’Connell said.