Scaffolding in place, crews begin taking down Robert E. Lee pedestal

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Crews are in place this morning at the pedestal where the Robert E. Lee Monument once stood and work is underway to begin taking it down.

A scaffolding was built around the base and Richmond officials said the process will take weeks to complete.

Photo: Autumn Childress/WRIC

Crews began around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday morning and will be taken down piece by piece. The process could take until the end of the year to finish.

State-officials said the pedestal that was the center of activism in Richmond over the last two years will be preserved and put into storage until a more permanent destination is made.

The state will give ownership to the City of Richmond and Mayor Levar Stoney said it will then be a community project to decide the future of the space.

If the 1997 time capsule is found during the process, it will be preserved, according to city officials.

There is no information yet about what will happen with the brand new time capsule they just put in the grounds.