The annual Richmond Zombie Walk brings the living dead to Carytown every Halloween season. (Photo by Myk Meñez and courtesy of Anthony Menez)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Carytown will transform into “Scarytown” at the end of the month for the downtown destination’s annual Halloween celebration.

The afternoon will kick off with family-friendly activities like pumpkin painting and face painting at Ellwood Thompson’s, located at 4 N. Thompson Street, from noon to 2 p.m.

Later, the 12th annual Zombie Walk, when the undead get to walk Richmond’s streets, will begin. The pre-walk meet up will take place at 1 p.m. at Boat Lake in Byrd Park, and the walk itself will start in front of Dixie Donuts at 2901 W. Cary Street at 2:30 p.m. The Zombie Walk benefits the American Cancer Society.

The day will conclude with trick-or-treating, with local businesses opening their doors and offering treats to families. Look for the pumpkin signs on windows throughout Carytown to see which businesses are participating.