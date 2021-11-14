Scene footage shows swarm of police cars following gruesome stabbing in Richmond, suspect arrested

Ring camera footage from a neighbor shows a swarm of police cars along Melbourne Street following a stabbing death in the area Saturday night. (Photo: Screengrab from neighbor’s footage)

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) – A 54-year-old man was killed, stabbed multiple times in a house in Richmond’s Whitcomb neighborhood Saturday night. A suspect was arrested early Sunday morning for capias, or failing to appear in court, and robbery.

8News is told the details around the killing are gruesome, but we’re still working to confirm what actually happened inside the home on Melbourne Street.

In Ring camera video given to 8News by a neighbor who didn’t want to appear on camera, a swarm of police cars along Melbourne Street can be seen around the time of the stabbing near 9 p.m. Saturday night.

Police confirm Robert Pulling, 54, was found in a house in the 2500 block of that street, stabbed multiple times.

The suspect, Kevin Rice, 42, was taken into custody hours later. Police said additional charges are pending.

Kevin Schlue lives right across the street from where the incident happened and said the fact that it happened so close by makes him nervous.

Kevin Rice booking photo: Richmond Police Department

“Someone just got gruesomely murdered right across the street, and there’s no other way to really put it. You know, this area’s been getting a little rough lately. Puts you a little on edge,” he said.

Schlue said Pulling was a hard worker, remembering that he’d always leave the house with his work uniform and boots on.

“He was clearly going through some rough times, but he was trying to get himself back up on his feet,” Schlue described.

Schlue said he’s been robbed before at gunpoint in the neighborhood.

“You hear random gunshots at night all the time, between that, fireworks, you hear about people getting robbed all the time,” he said. “It’s just rough right now.”

Neighbors, including Schlue, told 8News they’re upset because the house that the stabbing happened in turned into a halfway house about seven months ago without their consent.

“No one even told us. We just noticed a bunch of guys going in there, going in and out. People would visit but never actually go in,” he said. “You’ve got situations like this, where it’s unsupervised, no one knows, they don’t do it through the correct channels and now someone’s dead.”

If anyone has any additional information about this incident, contact Major Crimes Detective A. Darnell at (804) 646-3927 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Anonymous tips can be submitted using the P3 app.