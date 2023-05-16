RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — After three years of struggling with wide-spread chronic absenteeism across the division, Richmond Public Schools (RPS) are now seeing more students showing up to school. However, school leaders are saying this is far from the end of the problem.

During a School Board meeting on Monday, May 15, RPS leaders shared that 34 schools’ absence rates have gone down from this time last year. Overall, chronic absenteeism in the division has dropped by 6% since the end of last school year.

Leaders say there is still significant progress to be made, but these numbers are a good sign.

Virginia defines a student as “chronically absent” if they miss 10% or more of the school year.

Richmond Schools started reporting issues with chronic absences in the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, in 2020. As of Oct. 5, 2020, 21.5% of Richmond students were considered chronically absent — a 3% increase from 2019.

Chronic absenteeism in Richmond Schools reached a high of 27.7% of students in 2021 and then declined to 25.9% in 2022. However, Richmond School Board members called the absenteeism rate “unacceptably high” and a “colossal failure” at the beginning of 2023.

Two of the main factors believed to be impacting student attendance in Richmond are increases in respiratory illnesses — including COVID-19 — and lack of transportation.

At the end of April, three of Richmond’s accredited schools were at risk of losing their accreditation status due to chronic absenteeism.