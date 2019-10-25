School investigating after derogatory language directed at students on field trip

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — An investigation is underway after students in Richmond were allegedly subjected to derogatory language from a neighboring school district during a field trip Thursday.

Students were on a field trip for ChamberRVA’s Mission Tomorrow event. There, thousands of eighth-graders explored different careers through interactive exhibits at Richmond Raceway throughout the two-day event.

Sometime during the trip, students from Binford Middle School reportedly encountered and/or were subjected to derogatory comments from the neighboring school district.

8News reached out to officials with ChamberRVA and Richmond Public Schools for comment. Each said the allegations were being taken seriously and an investigation is underway.

“We take any allegations of impropriety very seriously. We are investigating the incident to determine the facts and find out what happened. We work every year to make Mission Tomorrow as safe, fun, and educational as possible for all students.” — Chamber RVA

Richmond Public Schools’ response to the reported encounter involving its students:

“During a field trip to Mission Tomorrow, RPS students reported an encounter with students from a neighboring school district during which derogatory language was directed towards them. We are deeply concerned by these reports and we are taking this matter very seriously. We also plan to follow up with Mission Tomorrow coordinators regarding the treatment of our students at the event, as it is our priority that our students are always safe and treated with love and respect.” — RPS

8News obtained a letter sent by Binford Middle School Principal Melissa Rickey to parents:

Dear Binford Families, I am writing to inform you about an incident that took place today, during the 8th grade field trip to Mission Tomorrow. During the trip, a group of our students reported an encounter with students from a neighboring school district during which derogatory language was directed towards them. We are deeply concerned by these reports and we are taking this matter very seriously. We were able to take statements from our students and staff so that we have a complete and accurate account of today’s events. We are also following up with Mission Tomorrow’s event coordinators regarding the treatment of our students at the event, as it is our priority that our students are always safe and treated with love and respect. I will continue to keep you updated as I receive additional information. Please don’t hesitate to contact me with any questions or concerns. Sincerely,

Melissa Rickey

Principal

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.