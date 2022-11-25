The Model Railroad Show is being held at the Dewey Gottwald Center from Friday, Nov. 25, to Sunday, Nov. 27. (Photo: Tim Corley, 8News)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Model Railroad Show returns to the Science Museum of Virginia in Richmond for the holiday weekend.

The event is being held at the Dewey Gottwald Center from Friday, Nov. 25, to Sunday, Nov. 27. Science enthusiasts and train lovers from across the state gathered to see eight model train club displays of various scales.

“It wouldn’t be the weekend after Thanksgiving in Richmond without train-themed fun at the Science Museum,” said Cheif Wonder Officer Rich Conti. “We love that families have made the Model Railroad Show part of their holiday celebrations for 45 years. The wonder and joy on the faces of guests of all ages who come in for the event are priceless.”

Other activities on offer include live steam engine demos, conductor hat-making and a collaborative railroad scene that guests can take part in.

“The amount of work that these model railroaders put into their displays is amazing,” Jennifer Guild, manager of communications and curiosity at the museum, said. “They are so intricate. Some of them have the tiniest, flawless little pieces that you really have to look closely to see all the fun details.”

In order to manage the flow of guests, the Science Museum is offering timed entry to the Model Railroad Show. Attendees, including members, are encouraged to pre-purchase tickets. More information can be found on the Science Museum’s website.