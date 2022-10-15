RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Immerse yourself in an evening of Halloween fun and science demonstrations in the Science Museum of Virginia’s latest “Science After Dark” event.

The Science Museum of Virginia, located at 2500 W. Broad Street in Richmond, will hold their “Science after Dark: Spooky Science” event on Friday, Oct. 21 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The night will feature odd, creepy and just plain cool science, from live chemistry demonstrations presented by the Virginia Section of the American Chemical Society to lessons on spooky nature like zombie fungus. There will even be samples of dried mealworms and crickets — yes, to eat.

Kids will also have the chance to work on their own creations, like an LED pumpkin lantern for trick-or-treating or a slithering serpent.

Guests are also welcome to wear costumes, although family friendly garb is encouraged.

Also on Oct. 21, museum attendees can catch live astronomy shows at The Dome at 6:30 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. No tickets are required, although the shows will only admit the first 250 guests.

Science After Dark admission is $16 for adults, $13.50 for kids between 6 and 12 years old, and $10 for children between 3 and 5 years old. Admission is free for Museum members, children under 2 years old, educators, military and college students with a valid ID. You can purchase tickets online ahead of time.