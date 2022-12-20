RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As winter break continues for students, the Science Museum of Virginia is preparing to entertain families with a number of activities as part of the new Sizzling Science programming, teaching visitors all about the hot and cold of STEM.

“I think it’s important to always be learning,” said Laura Kramer, one of the museum’s program directors. “We try and make connections to the world around us, whether you’re playing video games or watching a show or doing other fun things during your break, It’s always good to make connections with science to the world around you.”

Beginning next Monday, the new programming will feature a number of new activities like firework combustion demos, tarantula adaptations in desert climates and Shrinky Dink-making.

“In addition to all the fun things you can do and see here when you come to the science museum, we have something extra around Sizzling Science for all to enjoy,” Kramer said.

The new features will also include all kinds of information on volcanos and earthquakes — such as locations and magnitudes.

Sizzling Science will run until Jan. 1, 2023, and is included in regular museum admission.