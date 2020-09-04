Science Museum of Virginia reopens after closing in March

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — After closing doors in March because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Science Museum of Virginia is excited to finally reopen.

“It’s been 172 days since we had a chance to be open to the public,” said Richard Conti, Chief Wonder Officer.

The Science Museum of Virginia reopened Wednesday, Sept. 2 to members and the public will be allowed to visit starting Saturday, Sept. 5. But in order to reopen, the museum underwent a lot of changes.

“We think we’ve created a really safe environment for people to come out,” Conti said. “We’re really limiting the number of people because that’s really the best thing we can do to keep low numbers of folks in the building.”

Twelve visitors will be allowed to enter every 15 minutes and mask wearing is required for ages 10 and up. Hand sanitizer is also located throughout the building and arrows are on the ground directing people while offering reminders to social distance.

“So far the feedback’s been really terrific on the measures we’ve taken and it’s still a great time to learn about science,” Conti added. “It’s a really big building with high ceilings. We’ve increased the amount of outside airflow.”

Tickets are available for purchase by phone or online.

Click here to learn about the reopening policies.

LATEST HEADLINES: