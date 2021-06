RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Science Museum of Virginia is asking for the public’s help in choosing a name for its new cast of a t-rex skull.

All you have to do is click on this link and select your top five name choices and order them in your preference.

Some of the names include “Rex Richmond”, “Lord Rexington” and “Toothy.”

The last day to vote is this Tuesday, June 15.