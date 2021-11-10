Science Museum of Virginia’s new parking deck now open

The museum announced on Wednesday that its new four-level parking deck is now open. (Photo: Science Museum of Virginia)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Trips to the Science Museum of Virginia just got a little easier.

The museum announced on Wednesday that its new four-level parking deck is now open. The structure has 400 parking spaces, which is 25% more than was available in the surface lots adjacent to Broad Street.

The announcement said the deck has an elevator, high ceilings, wide spaces, and is made of light-colored concrete, which can be 20 degrees cooler than the asphalt in the parking lot.

The structure will provide free parking for both the Science Museum and the Children’s Museum of Richmond.