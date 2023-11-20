RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Circuit, a bar and arcade in Richmond’s Scott’s Addition neighborhood, has closed permanently.

According to a sign posted in front of the business’s storefront on the 3100 block of West Leigh Street, the “barcade” has closed its doors permanently after seven years in the neighborhood.

According to the sign, all employees were given the opportunity to begin working at Circuit’s sister company, Slingshot — another Scott’s Addition bar which features bowling lanes, Skee-Ball machines and more.

The Circuit bar closes its doors permanently in its Scott’s Addition location. (Photo: Kassidy Hammond, 8News)

A note posted on Circuit bar’s door, informing guests of its permanent closing. (Photo: Kassidy Hammond, 8News)

Slingshot is located at the intersection of West Clay Street and MacTavish Avenue. It is open Wednesday through Sunday — with open hours varying from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays, 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Fridays, 1 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Saturdays and 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Sundays.