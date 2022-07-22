RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A local nonprofit organization focused on creative reusing is now helping Richmond public school teachers fill up their classrooms with school supplies.

Scrap RVA is a local offshoot of a larger project that got its start in Portland Oregon. The nonprofit organization opened a chapter in Richmond and surrounding areas about five years ago. This summer will be the third time this nonprofit organization has collected school supplies that would have otherwise gone unused and repurposed them by giving them to teachers.

The Executive Director of Scrap RVA, Amy Turner, told 8News how her experience as an arts major in college and her work experience with jewelry and other small businesses equipped her for a supply push like this.

(Photo: Rolynn Wilson, 8News)

Turner says she is grateful that she can combine her passion for sustainability and creativity and give back to public school teachers.

“Public [school] teachers are, the ones that really have no other resources,” Turner said. “They’re usually ones using their own money to purchase things.”

This year is their third year hosting the event and Turner says teachers have driven hours to receive school supplies. Altogether they have served teachers in about 70 different school counties.

Public school teachers will be able to sign up for pickup slots to receive free school supplies on Sunday, July 24 when registration opens. The first event will be held on August 6 and the second on August 27.

More information can be found on their website here.