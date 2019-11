RICHMOND, Va, (WRIC) — Scuffletown Garden — the restaurant that replaced the iconic Strawberry Street Cafe — will be closing its doors after opening in June.

In a Facebook post, the restaurant said they were not able to ‘provide acceptable return on investment to our investors.’

We regret to share Scuffletown Garden will be closing after brunch service on Sunday, November 17. We survived summer,… Posted by Scuffletown Garden Restaurant & Bar on Sunday, November 10, 2019

“Please join us in the upcoming week for drinks, bites and see-you-laters,” Scuffletown Garden said.

The restaurant will close on November, 17.