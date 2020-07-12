Sculpture in Rocketts Landing knocked over after being backed into by a vehicle

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A sculpture in Rocketts Landing near The Boathouse Restaurant was knocked to the ground overnight after being backed into by a vehicle, according to witnesses.

The ‘Deepwater Sponger’ sculpture was seen toppled over this afternoon by an 8News crew who also spoke with the sculptor of the cast-iron figure, Charlie Ponticello.

“I got a call from a friend who lives about three blocks from here,” Ponticello said. “It appears that sometime between 1 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. — a car smashed into him.”

The statue, placed in Richmond about a decade ago, was initially in Baltimore before being moved to RVA. Ponticello says the sculpture has nothing to do with the Confederate statues being removed throughout the city.

“It’s very sad that he’s in pieces the way he is. He’s not at all involved with the whole Confederate issue. He’s a water-awareness sculpture, one of many I’ve done,” Ponticello said.

Ponticello also says he hopes that it was an accident instead of it being an intentional incident.

“It could have either been a drunk driver or it could’ve been a very hateful person who was not very caring of his car. He’s 2500 pounds of cast-iron, and we can only imagine the condition of the car,” Ponticello added.

The Deepwater Sponger statue shown toppled over in Rocketts Landing

Richmond Police are investigating the incident and Ponticello urges anyone with information to come forward.

