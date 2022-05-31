RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two women are still missing in the James River after going over a dam in the James River. The two women were in a group of ten others when all twelve fell over the dam. Ten of twelve were safely brought back to shore.

Rescue crews will be back out on the water this morning at 7 a.m. looking for the two women after searching for most of the afternoon and evening yesterday.

To learn more about those search efforts, click on the link to yesterday’s story below.

“We’re very hopeful, but I wouldn’t say it’s classified as a recovery,” Richmond Fire assistant chief Jeffrey Segal told reporters Monday night.





The 8News drone was in the air recording as rescue crews went out on boats near Bosher’s Dam yesterday. The video shows several inflatables tied up right near the dam’s 12-foot drop-off.

Segal said it’s not clear what kind of floatation devices the group were using.

“They’re recovering,” Segal said. “One of the victims self-transported through a personal vehicle to the hospital. And the others went to our reunification center that we set up for the families at station 25.”

Richmond Fire has had help from Chesterfield, Henrico, the Richmond Ambulance Authority and other kayakers in the search.

“We were very grateful for that, because it was very busy for a short time period when you had two incidents going on at once,” Segal explained. “Therefore, when you have Chesterfield, when you have Henrico and other support, jurisdictions close by that can help, it’s very helpful.”

This is a breaking news story, stay with 8News for updates.