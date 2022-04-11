RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Secco Wine Bar, a popular Richmond wine and dining location, announced in a Facebook post on Sunday that would be closing its doors permanently on April 29.

“This was not an easy decision to make,” the post reads. “But we promised ourselves if we bounced back post-pandemic we would take some time off and just… live. Thanks to all you fabulous people — staff and regulars and vendors and neighbors. We are very lucky to have lived this dream for so many years. See you on the other side!”

Secco Wine Bar was originally opened in Carytown in 2010 by owner and wine director, Julia Battaglini.

Battaglini was coming off a successful 15-year run with her wine and gourmet shop, River City Cellars.

In 2016, Secco moved locations to the Fan neighborhood where it has remained to this day.

In an earlier post on Secco’s Facebook page, Battaglini described the move as “painful like most difficult things in life,” but ultimately “the opportunity was worth it.” The space was bigger and the restaurant quickly became a staple of the Fan district.

The story of Secco’s pandemic survival is similar to many local beloved restaurants. In March 2020, Secco was forced to close, but they returned in May, shifting to an online order system.

In May 2021 — over a year later — Secco reopened for in-person dining. The reopening coincided with the 11-year-anniversary of the wine bar.

A statement attached to the Sunday Facebook post explained that Secco’s permanent closure will coincide with its 12-year-anniversary.

“We are all healthy and happy, we’re just ready for a sabbatical. It’s time to take a break from 25+ years in this industry to travel, visit family, rekindle long-dormant hobbies, and figure out our next chapter,” the statement attributed to the whole staff reads. “We are so grateful for your support all these years, especially for those of you who have been our champions since Julia opened River City Cellars back in 1998. It’s been a wild ride but worth every minute.”

Those looking to visit before the closure are encouraged to book a reservation beforehand.