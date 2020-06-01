Second fire this week at the Rite Aid on W. Broad Street

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Fire Department responded to a fire at Rite Aid located at 520 W. Broad St. this morning.

The Fire Department said smoke was coming from the roof and crews found a fire inside the upper area of the building. A large amount of paper was also found inside, according to a tweet put out by the Fire Department.

This Rite Aid also caught fire yesterday on Sunday May 31, during the riots.

The fire is currently under of control, but the department said crews will remain on the scene for an extended period of time to conduct overhaul operations.

No one was injured during the incident.

#BREAKING: Crews are responding a fire at the Rite Aid on the corner of Belvidere and Broad St.



This is the same Rite Aid that caught fire two days ago during riots. @8NEWS https://t.co/LGruHHV4Ho pic.twitter.com/iSIgSAHJSj — Autumn Childress 8News (@achildresstv) June 1, 2020

