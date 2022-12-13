RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — An inmate at the Richmond City Jail has died while in custody, the Richmond City Sheriff’s Office reported on Monday, Dec. 12.

The Richmond Police Department and emergency rescue and medical units from the Richmond Fire Department and the Richmond Ambulance Authority were recently alerted to a report of an inmate experiencing a medical emergency at the correctional facility.

Monday’s announcement of the inmate’s death comes just under one month after a female inmate died inside the same jail on Nov. 14. According to deputies, that inmate died three days after she was admitted for drug possession and assault charges. Despite previous reports that her death was the result of a drug overdose, a spokesperson from the Sheriff’s Office told 8News at the time that “there was not an overdose here at the Richmond City Jail.”

The investigation into the latest inmate death while in custody is currently ongoing. The Richmond Police Department and the Internal Affairs Division have conducted an initial review.

The Medical Examiner is working to determine the cause of death, according to a statement from the Richmond Sheriff’s Office.