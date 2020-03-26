Second Richmond police officer tests positive for COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is confirming that a second officer from the First Precinct has tested positive for coronavirus.

The officer is a man in his forties. Several other officers in the precinct are being asked to self-quarantine.

On Monday officials revealed a female officer tested positive after traveling to New York. She is also in isolation.

RP says there are enough officers to make sure the First Precinct is properly staffed. The headquarters has been cleaned and sanitized.