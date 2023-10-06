RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Several roads in the Jackson Ward neighborhood in Richmond will be closed throughout the weekend for the Second Street Festival.
A spokesperson for the City said closures of the following streets began at 8:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 6, with parking prohibited in the area:
- North Second Street between East Broad and East Leigh streets
- East Marshall Street between North 1st and North 3rd streets
- East Clay Street between North 1st and North 3rd streets
The following streets will be closed beginning at 6 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, also with parking prohibited:
- 200 block of Maggie Walker Place
- North Second Street between East Leigh and Jackson streets
- East Leigh Street between St. James and North 3rd streets
- North First Street between East Broad and East Leigh streets
- West Marshall Street between North Adams and North 1st streets
All roads will re-open at around 9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 8, according to the City.