RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Several roads in the Jackson Ward neighborhood in Richmond will be closed throughout the weekend for the Second Street Festival.

A spokesperson for the City said closures of the following streets began at 8:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 6, with parking prohibited in the area:

  • North Second Street between East Broad and East Leigh streets
  • East Marshall Street between North 1st and North 3rd streets
  • East Clay Street between North 1st and North 3rd streets

The following streets will be closed beginning at 6 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, also with parking prohibited:

  • 200 block of Maggie Walker Place
  • North Second Street between East Leigh and Jackson streets
  • East Leigh Street between St. James and North 3rd streets
  • North First Street between East Broad and East Leigh streets
  • West Marshall Street between North Adams and North 1st streets

All roads will re-open at around 9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 8, according to the City.