RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Several roads in the Jackson Ward neighborhood in Richmond will be closed throughout the weekend for the Second Street Festival.

A spokesperson for the City said closures of the following streets began at 8:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 6, with parking prohibited in the area:

North Second Street between East Broad and East Leigh streets

East Marshall Street between North 1st and North 3rd streets

East Clay Street between North 1st and North 3rd streets

The following streets will be closed beginning at 6 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, also with parking prohibited:

200 block of Maggie Walker Place

North Second Street between East Leigh and Jackson streets

East Leigh Street between St. James and North 3rd streets

North First Street between East Broad and East Leigh streets

West Marshall Street between North Adams and North 1st streets

All roads will re-open at around 9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 8, according to the City.