Second vaccine doses delayed for VCU Health workers

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Following recent state guidance to prioritize getting high-risk community members their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the VCU Health system has begun rescheduling appointments for second vaccine doses.

VCU Health director for public affairs, Laura Rossacher, tells 8News that several thousands vaccine doses previously set aside as second-dose vaccinations for VCU Health workers and some VCU faculty, staff and students are now going to be administered to other groups in need of first doses.

Second doses will still be administered, just at a later date.

“This unprecedented pandemic requires all of us working together and supporting what is best for our entire community,” Rossacher said. “We understand and are supportive of the state’s decision to vaccinate as many high-risk community members as possible with the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine quickly.”

Starting on Jan. 29, VCU Health will be pushing back second doses and expanding the amount of time between when people receive their first and second shots. This will continue until the “vaccination supply has been replenished.”

Rossacher explains that this change opens up the opportunity for about 9,500 local residents to get their first dose of vaccine.

VCU Health expects to receive second doses for people waiting on theirs within the recently expanded time frame approved by the CDC. It is now advised that there can be a gap of up to six weeks between the first and second vaccinations.

Patients scheduled to receive their first COVID-19 vaccination are not expected to be impacted but their second dose may be slightly delayed.

Rossacher says, “as soon as supply starts to catch up with demand, we will catch up too, and quickly scale up first and second-dose vaccinations for eligible VCU Health team members, patients, VCU faculty, staff and students and members of our community. “