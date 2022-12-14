RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police have identified the female victim of a deadly shooting that occurred in South Richmond last Friday.

According to the Richmond Police Department, 19-year-old Caseymae Smith, of Richmond, died after she was shot in the 2400 block of Ruffin Road on Dec. 9.

At approximately 7:02 p.m. on Dec. 9, officers responded to the 2400 block of Ruffin Road for a reported shooting. Once on scene, the officers found Smith with a gunshot wound, according to police. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing, and detectives are currently trying to figure out if the incident is related to an earlier shooting on the same road that left another person dead.

The medical examiner will work to determine the cause and manner of death for Smith.

Both shootings on Ruffin Road are being investigated as homicides.

Anyone with information pertaining to the shooting on the 2400 block of Ruffin Road is asked to contact Maj. Crimes Det. A. Sleem at 804-814-7123, or submit a tip through P3 Tips. Those who send tips will have the option to remain anonymous.