Section of John Marshall Courthouse closed due to COVID-19 concerns

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The criminal and traffic divisions of the John Marshall Courthouse will be closed through Aug. 4, by order of a judge.

The declaration, announced Tuesday, will close the second floor of the courthouse. According to a tweet from the City of Richmond, the closure was ordered due to potential threats to the health and safety of employees and the general public who may have been exposed to COVID-19 in the office.

All video arraignments and bond motions will be handled at the Marsh at Manchester Courthouse, located at 920 Hull Street.

LATEST HEADLINES: