RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — After an argument at VCU Medical escalated into a deadly shooting this week, security experts are looking at possible safety improvements for the hospital.

An argument between two VCU Medical employees took a deadly turn early Wednesday morning around midnight, when police say 24-year-old Christopher Boisseau shot and killed 25-year-old Ty’Quan White in a stairwell.

The May 10 shooting forced the facility into a temporary lockdown.

Boisseau was charged with maliciously shooting within a building. Additional charges are pending.

The incident rocked neighboring communities, with many in the area left wondering how a gun made its way inside the hospital. Some residents took to social media expressing their concerns, asking things like “Did they have protocols in place?” and “Is there any place that is safe anymore?”

Mike Jones with Major Security Consulting says that despite the hospital’s policy prohibiting firearms, getting a weapon into a facility like VCU Medical is not as hard as some may think.

“You can have a very good policy, which VCU Medical Center has,” Jones said. “But that policy is only as good as the people who are willing to obey it.”

Jones recommends that the hospital adds alarms and screening throughout the building and changes detection devices on doors. He also says that crisis intervention training and being observant is always the first line of defense against a violent event.

“The other thing is supervisors need to learn how to detect early warning signs of workplace violence,” Jones said.

In a statement from VCU Medical, officials say the are “reviewing changes to improve the safety and security of facilities.”

8News requested an interview to find out specifics on what changes could be coming, but that request was denied.

Police asking anyone with information about the shooting to them at 804-646-1412.