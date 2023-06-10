Richmond Police at the scene of Wednesday morning’s shooting at VCU Medical Center. (Photo: Deanna Allbrittin, 8News)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — One month after a deadly shooting took place inside VCU Medical Center, questions still remain about the facility’s safety and security systems.

Around midnight on May 10, a fight between two co-workers in one of the building’s stairwells resulted in one of the men shooting the other, according to police. As a result of the shooting, one of the employees — now identified as 25-year-old Ty’Quan White of Richmond — died from his injuries.

Police said the shooter — identified as 24-year-old Christopher Boisseau of Henrico County — was taken into custody by officers without incident and a firearm was seized. Boisseau was charged with first-degree murder and using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

VCU officials are now telling 8News that an “after-action review” has been completed — meaning that staff has determined whether or not any changes need to be taken. The findings of the review have not been released.

“You can have a very good policy, which VCU Medical Center has. But that policy is only as good as the people who are willing to obey it,” said security consultant, Mike Jones.

With hundreds of entryways into the building, Jones said he would recommend adding alarms and screening throughout the building as well as changing the detection devices on doors to increase awareness.

“The other thing is supervisors need to learn how to detect early warning signs of workplace violence,” Jones said.

VCU officials refused to discuss any security changes that visitors, patients and their families can expect in the future.

Anyone with information related to the May 10 shooting is encouraged to contact Richmond Police Major Crimes Detective N. Reese at 804-646-0712.