RICHMOND, Va., (WRIC) — State Senator Jennifer McClellan wins the Democratic Firehouse Primary for the 4th congressional district. McClellan is set to face Republican nominee pastor Leon Benjamin in the February 21 special election to fill the late Representative Donald McEachin’s 4th Congressional District seat.

After almost 14 and a half hours of counting ballots by hand, the results came in at 4:05 a.m. on Thursday, December 22. The total vote count was 27,900, with McClellan securing nearly 85% of the votes.

According to the Democratic Party of Virginia, the Democratic voters of the fourth congressional district delivered the following results:

Jennifer L. McClellan – 23,661 (84.81%)

Joseph D. Morrissey – 3,782 (13.56%)

Tavorise K. Marks – 217 (0.78%)

Joseph E. Preston – 174 (0.62%)

Unallocated – 66 (0.24%)

Most of the votes came from the Richmond precinct as a representative told 8News RVA Diversity had over 8,000 voters at one point on Tuesday, December 20.

The Virginia Democratic party has scheduled a press conference for 10 a.m. to announce the winner officially.