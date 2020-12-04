Sen. Joe Morrissey investigated for polling location violations in 2019

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — State Senator Joe Morrissey was investigated by the Virginia State Police for his presence and actions at a polling location in the City of Richmond during the 2019 election.

The investigation was requested by the City of Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney and handled by VSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Richmond Field Office.

In December of 2019, the Virginia Attorney General approved the investigation into Morrissey’s actions.

VSP says the special prosecutor working Morrissey’s case had VSP obtain three misdemeanor summonses for Code of Virginia violations. He was found to have violated section 24.2-604 which concerns prohibited activities and areas at polling places.

According to state police, “Morrissey was served at his law office Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, without incident.”

