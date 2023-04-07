RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The 16th Annual “Send-A-Kid 2 Camp” Give-A-Thon will be upgrading this year to the very first in-person event.

In the past, the event has been a radiothon — in partnership with Project Give Back to Community — in which donations cover the cost of summer camps, summer schools, and other opportunities for kids during the school break.

Clovia Lawrence — the CEO of Project Give Back to Community, Inc. — says her drive for co-creating the Give-A-Thon came from the loss of her godson, Alexx at the age of 12.

The Give-A-Thon will be held on Thursday, June 1, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia located at 122 W. Leigh Street in Richmond.

According to Lawrence, all donations received will be made directly to Project Give Back to Community. There has been more than $500,000 pledged since 2007.