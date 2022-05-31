RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities has announced the return of a popular outdoor event for senior citizens in Richmond.

Senior Day in the Park will be held on Thursday, June 16, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., on the lawn of Forest Hill Park located at 4021 Forest Hill Avenue.

There will be games, crafts, food vendors and live music by the Katz Band at the event. Senior Richmonders are encouraged to bring their friends and families to enjoy day’s activities.

Those interested in getting more information can contact Martha Carter-Jones at 804-646-1999.