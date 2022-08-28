RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The second season of Swagger, an AppleTV+ series inspired by NBA star Kevin Durant’s childhood in the Washington, D.C. area, is shooting in Richmond — and the casting company is looking for extras.

Kendall Cooper Casting is looking for people of all ages, ethnicities, genders and sizes to portray basketball players, cheerleaders, parents, crowd members and various other extras. According to the Virginia Film Office, the casting team is mostly looking for young Black and mixed adults between the ages of 18-24.

All extra work, fitting and testing is paid. Filming will take place Monday through Friday between July and November and will generally be a 12+ hour commitment for each day of work.

COVID-19 vaccination is not required but all roles will need COVID-19 testing prior to any in-person work. Tests will be provided on set and masks are required on set at all times except when appearing on camera.

Anyone interested in being considered for a role will need to fill out an application which requires multiple recent photos.