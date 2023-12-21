RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Services changes and frequency improvements are coming to the Greater Richmond Transit Company (GRTC) starting next year.

On Sunday, Jan. 14, frequency improvements on GRTC Pulse and Routes 5, 19, 20 and 91 will go into effect. Route 93 will also be discontinued.

According to GRTC, Route 1A will be extended further into Chesterfield County via Midlothian Turnpike to Walmart Way.

Route 19 will be extended via Wilkes Ridge Parkway to service Sheltering Arms Institute in Goochland County.

All GRTC routes that will experience service or frequency changes on Jan. 14 are:

GRTC Pulse – Weekday daytime frequency will improve to every 10 minutes until 7 p.m. Frequency on Sunday will improve to every 15 minutes until 11:30 p.m.

– Weekday daytime frequency will improve to every 10 minutes until 7 p.m. Frequency on Sunday will improve to every 15 minutes until 11:30 p.m. 1 (Chamberlayne/Downtown) – Schedule changes on weekdays and Sundays, and serves Transfer Station Bay G.

– Schedule changes on weekdays and Sundays, and serves Transfer Station Bay G. 1A (Hull/Midlothian via Southside Plaza) – Weekday, Saturday and Sunday schedule change. New 8-mile extension via Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield County between Kroger Stonebridge and Walmart Way. Frequency improves to every 40 minutes on Sunday. Serves Transfer Station Bay H.

– Weekday, Saturday and Sunday schedule change. New 8-mile extension via Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield County between Kroger Stonebridge and Walmart Way. Frequency improves to every 40 minutes on Sunday. Serves Transfer Station Bay H. 1B (Hull/Warwick via Southside Plaza) – Serves Transfer Station Bay G.

– Serves Transfer Station Bay G. 1C (Hull/Elkhardt via Southside Plaza) – Serves Transfer Station Bay H.

– Serves Transfer Station Bay H. 2A (North Ave/Forest Hill) – Weekday schedule change.

– Weekday schedule change. 3A/B (Highland Park/U.S. 1) – Long-term northbound detour via Chamberlayne Parkway and Charity Street concludes. Buses return to regular route via 3rd/4th Street bridge.

– Long-term northbound detour via Chamberlayne Parkway and Charity Street concludes. Buses return to regular route via 3rd/4th Street bridge. 3C (Highland Park/Harwood/U.S. 1) – Long-term northbound detour via Chamberlayne Parkway and Charity Street ends. Buses return to regular route via 3rd/4th Street bridge. Serves Transfer Station Bay B.

– Long-term northbound detour via Chamberlayne Parkway and Charity Street ends. Buses return to regular route via 3rd/4th Street bridge. Serves Transfer Station Bay B. 4A (Oakwood/Montrose) – Long-term, westbound-only detour via Nicholson and East Main Streets due to railroad crossing work on Williamsburg Avenue until about Nov. 2024.

– Long-term, westbound-only detour via Nicholson and East Main Streets due to railroad crossing work on Williamsburg Avenue until about Nov. 2024. 5 (Cary/Main/Whitcomb) – Weekday, Saturday and Sunday schedule change. Frequency on Saturday improves to every 15 minutes until 7 p.m.

– Weekday, Saturday and Sunday schedule change. Frequency on Saturday improves to every 15 minutes until 7 p.m. 7A (Nine Mile/Airport) – Serves Transfer Station Bay K.

– Serves Transfer Station Bay K. 7B (Nine Mile/Laburnum/Airport) – Saturday and Sunday schedule change and serves Transfer Station Bay K.

– Saturday and Sunday schedule change and serves Transfer Station Bay K. 12 (Church Hill) – Serves Transfer Station Bay J.

– Serves Transfer Station Bay J. 19 (West Broad Street) – Weekday, Saturday and Sunday schedule change. Extension via Wilkes Ridge Parkway to Sheltering Arms Institute. Frequency improves to every 15 minutes all day Monday through Saturday between Willow Lawn and West Broad Marketplace. Alternating trips serve Sheltering Arms Institute will arrive every 30 minutes Monday through Saturday, and every 60 minutes on Sunday.

– Weekday, Saturday and Sunday schedule change. Extension via Wilkes Ridge Parkway to Sheltering Arms Institute. Frequency improves to every 15 minutes all day Monday through Saturday between Willow Lawn and West Broad Marketplace. Alternating trips serve Sheltering Arms Institute will arrive every 30 minutes Monday through Saturday, and every 60 minutes on Sunday. 20 (Orbital) – Weekday schedule change. Frequency improves weekdays to every 30 minutes all day.

– Weekday schedule change. Frequency improves weekdays to every 30 minutes all day. 29x (Gaskins Express) – Afternoon schedule change. One eastbound and westbound afternoon trip added to meet ridership demand. Select trips adjusted between five and 20 minutes later.

– Afternoon schedule change. One eastbound and westbound afternoon trip added to meet ridership demand. Select trips adjusted between five and 20 minutes later. 56 (South Laburnum) – Serves Transfer Station Bay B.

– Serves Transfer Station Bay B. 78 (Cary/Maymont) – Serves Transfer Station Bay C.

– Serves Transfer Station Bay C. 87 (Bellemeade/Hopkins) – Serves Transfer Station Bay C.

– Serves Transfer Station Bay C. 91 (Laburnum Connector) – Weekday schedule change. Frequency on weekdays improves to every 30 minutes during peak hours — 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

– Weekday schedule change. Frequency on weekdays improves to every 30 minutes during peak hours — 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. 93 (Azalea Connector) – Fixed route discontinued and replaced with LINK microtransit service. LINK offers more hours of operation continuously Monday through Friday from 5:00 am to 8:00 pm instead of peak-only service. All points served by Route 93 are accessible in the Azalea Zone.

GRTC will continue to offer on-demand service every day from 4 to 6 a.m. during early mornings, and 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. during late nights.

Customer service will change its weekend hours of operation to be open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

According to GRTC, bus rides, CARE and LINK services will remain fare-free until further notice. This excludes CARE on-demand services.