Serving more than soul food: Mama J’s owner shares wisdom, insight with the RVA community

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Mama J’s Kitchen in Richmond’s Jackson Ward Historic District temporarily shut down in July after a part-time employee tested positive for COVID-19. The family-owned restaurant was closed for nine days while they deep-cleaned the building and employees got tested — then began selling catfish, spare ribs, and all of those community favorites again on August 1.

Mama J’s owner, Lester Johnson, said he is remaining transparent with the community and taking extra precautions to keep staff and customers safe.

Johnson was in the Virginia reopening decision-making process while participating as a restaurant representative of Governor Ralph Northam’s COVID-19 business task force.

Mama J’s Kitchen has not opened for indoor seating since phase three started — a personal choice by the man in charge of the community-loved soul food restaurant.

“We’re basically still doing takeout and delivery,” Johnson said. “For me, it’s just really about protecting my staff and protecting my customers.”

All of the employees at Mama J’s had to get tested before returning to work — but Johnson said some had to wait even longer than the nine-day restaurant closure for their results.

“Testing right now is still not where it needs to be,” Johnson said. “I had an employee that had 17 days before they got their test results back. That’s three days past the official quarantine window of 14 days.”

Johnson said that operating in the middle of a pandemic that adversely affects black and brown communities with the city in a current state of social unrest has had its challenges. “Nothing’s been like the last six months, that’s for sure,” Johnson said.

But he is confident that with patience and support from the community — Mama J’s will continue to be a place that people can go to feel like home.

On the topic of police reform, Johnson insisted that, with all communities, there are people who need to face correction.

“A lot of emphasis has been placed on cops. There’s a lot of good cops. I know a lot of good cops. My mom was a deputy sheriff for many years,” Johnson said. “With any community, you’re gonna have some bad apples. And those bad apples need to be dealt with. If this is what was required to make people stand up and say, ‘we do need to look at how we police communities, especially black communities‘, then this is what needs to be done.”

After the first wave of protests in Richmond, Johnson said they saw plenty of new customers who were trying to support locally black-owned businesses.

“We saw a large uptick in business. There were a lot of people that were looking to support black businesses,” Johnson said — but the flow of business has slowed since the initial weeks of protests. “If somebody has a restaurant or a small business, this is how they pay their mortgages, how they pay their car notes, how they feed their kids, how they put clothes on their backs.”

Johnson also remained firm that coming together is important in times of distress, and remaining positive in spirit is key. He also said that masks shouldn’t be a political statement — and if a business requests that you wear one, you should listen.

“I think that is some of the stuff that we lost in this country. We’ve gotten to a point now that we are so self-absorbed and all we care about it ourselves — we don’t care about that person standing next to us,” Johnson added while referring to keeping others around you safe by listening to CDC guidelines.

Johnson said that he would shut down the restaurant again without hesitation if another employee caught the virus just to keep staff and customers safe and stay transparent with the community he serves delicious food to every day.

