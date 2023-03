RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Several roads in Richmond’s Carver neighborhood, some of which house Virginia Commonwealth University buildings, will have alternating lanes closures throughout March.

According to a release from VCU, the closures are taking place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day between Feb. 20 and March 24 so that the roads can be repaved.

The following roads will be affected by lane closures during that time:

• West Leigh Street between Bowe Street and Gilmer Street

• Catherine Street between Bowe Street and Gilmer Street

• West Clay Street between Bowe Street and Gilmer Street

• West Marshall Street between Bowe Street and Gilmer Street

• Kinney Street between West Marshall Street and West Leigh Street

• Norton Street between West Marshall Street and West Leigh Street

• North Harrison Street between Broad Street and West Leigh Street

• Hancock Street between Broad Street and West Leigh Street

• Goshen Street between Broad Street and West Leigh Street

Several VCU facilities will be affected by these closures, including the Siegel Center, Bowe Street Parking Deck, Baseball Performance Center and Basketball Performance Center.