RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) is asking for help after several dogs were found dead or dying in Richmond in the past week.

According to a post on RACC’s Facebook page at 6:31 a.m. on Monday, May 1, RACC officers found dead or actively dying dogs at eight locations across Richmond in the last week.

One was downtown, one was in the Barton Heights neighborhood of Richmond’s Northside, one was north of Union Hill and the rest were found in neighborhoods along Route 1 in Richmond’s Southside, according to the post.

Anyone with information related to the dogs is asked to call RACC at 804-646-5573 or email Paul.Campbell@rva.gov.