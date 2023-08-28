RICHMOND, (WRIC) — Over the weekend, the first Iron Blossom Music Festival came with live music, food and drinks, art and temperatures in the hundreds.

Over the span of two days, 12,000 people attended the indie festival, but due to the combination of high temperatures, limited shade and three free water stations, some concertgoers were treated for heat-related illnesses.

The Richmond Ambulance Authority partnered with the festival and set up one medical tent where people could get treatment.

In a statement provided by organizers of the Iron Blossom Festival, “The air-conditioned medical station provided free water and ice as well.”

A spokesperson for the Richmond Ambulance Authority, Mark Tenia, said they treated several hundred people during the two-day event. However, no one had to be transferred to a hospital.

8News was told that multiple performers such as Lord Huron, Hozier, and Noah Kahan had to pause some of their sets to get paramedics’ attention to come help people out of the crowd.

The festival was originally planned to be at Monroe Park, but was later moved to Bon Secours Training Center due to the large amount of ticket sales. The event completely sold out.

There were several large shade structures but attendees told 8News the space still didn’t have enough shade space for everyone — leaving some out in the sun all day long.

“The festival adjusted the re-entry policy allowing people to leave the festival and come back later in the day and also built several large shade structures,” a statement provided by the Iron Blossom Festival explained.

Festival organizers also told 8News that, in addition to the three free water stations, they handed out thousands of free water bottles to help concertgoers beat the heat. And people were encouraged to bring their own reusable water bottles that could be refilled.

However, an attendee told 8News it wasn’t enough, saying that to their knowledge, the extra water wasn’t handed out until 3 p.m. on Saturday. Some people waited in line for over 40 minutes.

In a statement provided by the Iron Blossom Festival, “The health and safety of fans, artists and staff is always the number one priority for the festival.”